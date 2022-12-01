U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, demonstrate how to post security to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 18:25 Photo ID: 7011809 VIRIN: 220112-M-VS123-1171 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.33 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct house-clearing drills [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.