    Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct house-clearing drills [Image 1 of 3]

    Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct house-clearing drills

    CAMP PENDLETON, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew J. Lorton, a fire team leader with 3rd Platoon, Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldier with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, rehearse room-clearing drills during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

