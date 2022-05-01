Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteering Leads to Life Saving Moment! [Image 2 of 2]

    Volunteering Leads to Life Saving Moment!

    WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Kilduff 

    65th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Worcester, Mass. – Spc, Stephen Prochniak, a military police officer with the 972nd Military Police Company, stands outside UMass Memorial Hospital here, Jan. 5, 2022. Prochniak works at Lowell Memorial Hospital while activated for Task Force Powderhorn. (Massachusetts National Guard Photo by Sgt. Cody Kilduff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 18:38
    Photo ID: 7011804
    VIRIN: 220105-Z-LD176-1006
    Resolution: 1350x900
    Size: 986.8 KB
    Location: WORCESTER, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteering Leads to Life Saving Moment! [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Cody Kilduff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteering Leads to Life Saving Moment!
    Volunteering Leads to Life Saving Moment!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    CPR
    National Guard
    COVID19
    TF Powderhorn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT