Worcester, Mass. – Spc, Stephen Prochniak, a military police officer with the 972nd Military Police Company, stands outside UMass Memorial Hospital here, Jan. 5, 2022. Prochniak works at Lowell Memorial Hospital while activated for Task Force Powderhorn. (Massachusetts National Guard Photo by Sgt. Cody Kilduff)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7011803
|VIRIN:
|220105-Z-LD176-1005
|Resolution:
|1350x900
|Size:
|917.23 KB
|Location:
|WORCESTER, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteering Leads to Life Saving Moment! [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Cody Kilduff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT