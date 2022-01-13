Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Warfare Training Wing Aquatics Center Heritage Capsule ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Special Warfare Training Wing Aquatics Center Heritage Capsule ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall B. Webb (left), Commander, Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, and former U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein (ret.) (right) seal the SWTW aquatics training center heritage capsule while standing in front of the future site of the Special Warfare Training Wing aquatics training facility, Jan. 13, 2022 at Chapman Training Annex, JBSA-Lackland, Texas. The ceremony commemorates the construction of a new, modernized $66.6 million aquatics training facility on CTA. The facility will accommodate training for over 3,000 Air Force Special Warfare trainees annually by incorporating a full range of special operations training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Warfare Training Wing Aquatics Center Heritage Capsule ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

