Special Warfare Training Wing Aquatics Center Heritage Capsule ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Mason R. Dula, Special Warfare Training Wing commander, places a spent bullet shell prior to putting it into the SWTW aquatics training center heritage capsule while standing next to the future site of the SWTW aquatics training facility, Jan. 13, 2022 at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The ceremony commemorates the construction of a new, modernized $66.6 million aquatics training facility on CTA. The facility will accommodate training for over 3,000 Air Force Special Warfare trainees annually by incorporating a full range of special operations training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

