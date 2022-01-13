Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Weather Training at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 3]

    Cold Weather Training at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    A soldier deployed to Fort McCoy in support of Operation Allies Welcome eats chow during Cold Weather Training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin January 13, 2022. The students were taught that it is important to properly fuel your body to stay warm in a cold environment. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yon Trimble, 302nd MEB)

