A soldier deployed to Fort McCoy in support of Operation Allies Welcome whittles a spike for a makeshift shelter during Cold Weather Training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin January 13, 2022. The students made their shelters using only what they could find in the training field. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yon Trimble, 302nd MEB)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 16:42 Photo ID: 7011507 VIRIN: 220113-A-NA349-0044 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.67 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold Weather Training at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Yon Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.