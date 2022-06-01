Volunteers from the Airman’s Attic pose for a picture outside the Airman’s Attic at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022. The Airman’s Attic which is located in the Connect 4 and is open to technical sergeants and below Tuesday’s and Thursday’s and all ranks on the first Saturday of the month. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

Date Taken: 01.06.2022
Date Posted: 01.13.2022
Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
This work, Airman's Attic: for the Airmen, by the Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sabrina Fuller