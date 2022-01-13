Airman's Attic: for the Airmen, by the Airmen.

SEYMOUR JOHNSON, N.C.— The Airman’s Attic has adjusted their hours of operation to better meet the needs of Airmen at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022.



The Airman’s Attic which is located in the Connect 4, building 3000, is open to technical sergeants and below Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. All ranks can shop the first Saturday of the month from noon to 2 p.m.



Service members are able to pick-up free items such as clothing, household goods, infant supplies, furniture and educational supplies from the the Airman’s Attic.



“It’s like a barter system,” said Airman 1st Class Leslie Ruto, Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintainer. “It’s a good place to deposit something for someone else, and then you can grab what you need. The Airman’s Attic has saved me and other Airmen money.”



The Airman’s Attic is a community based program that is run on volunteer support.



“We have three permanent volunteers and two that come whenever they have time,” said Alma Lorera, Airman’s Attic volunteer coordinator. “I enjoy being here, meeting others and helping people.”



Some of the supplies provided to the Airman’s Attic are recycled from other airmen either due to permanent change of station, deployment or just downsizing. Those supplies are reused for future airmen and their families.



“These supplies come from the community, Airmen, retirees, everywhere,” said Lorera.



While the supplies are essential to give back to Airmen, it is the volunteers that help keep the store open.



“These type of organizations only survive if we have the volunteers and the volunteer spirit to allow them to survive,” said Jeff Craver, Airman & Family Readiness Center director. “We are blessed to have dedicated volunteers to keep this up and running.”



The Airman’s Attic accessibility is especially important during struggling times.



“Our current economy has seen rising prices,” said Craver. “The Airman’s Attic is an opportunity to augment somebody’s budget and utilize some of these resources to financially help Airmen and their families.”



For more information about volunteering, contact 919-722-7181.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 15:30 Story ID: 412880 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman's Attic: for the Airmen, by the Airmen., by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.