As a Team Rubicon sawyer, Steve Alby volunteers to cut and clear trees and tree limbs from areas devastated by disasters, such as the Mayfield, Kentucky area that was hit by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021. Alby works for Army Materiel Command. (Courtesy Photo Team Rubicon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 15:14 Photo ID: 7011138 VIRIN: 211218-A-MT653-629 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 11.36 MB Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Employee Volunteers As Team Rubicon Sawyer [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.