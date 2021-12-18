Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Employee Volunteers As Team Rubicon Sawyer [Image 3 of 3]

    AMC Employee Volunteers As Team Rubicon Sawyer

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    As a Team Rubicon sawyer, Steve Alby volunteers to cut and clear trees and tree limbs from areas devastated by disasters, such as the Mayfield, Kentucky area that was hit by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021. Alby works for Army Materiel Command. (Courtesy Photo Team Rubicon)

