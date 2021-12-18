As a Team Rubicon sawyer, Steve Alby volunteers to cut and clear trees and tree limbs from areas devastated by disasters, such as the Mayfield, Kentucky area that was hit by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021. Alby works for Army Materiel Command. (Courtesy Photo Team Rubicon)
This work, AMC Employee Volunteers As Team Rubicon Sawyer [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC employee gives back through aid to Kentucky tornado victims
