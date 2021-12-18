Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Work After Mayfield, Kentucky, Tornado [Image 2 of 3]

    Team Work After Mayfield, Kentucky, Tornado

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Steve Alby of Army Materiel Command is an active Team Rubicon volunteer who worked on a team to cut and clear fallen trees and tree limbs following the Dec. 10. 2021, EF-4 tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Courtesy Photo Team Rubicon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 15:14
    Photo ID: 7011136
    VIRIN: 211218-A-MT653-513
    Resolution: 7129x4755
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Work After Mayfield, Kentucky, Tornado [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steve Alby Volunteers with Team Rubicon
    Team Work After Mayfield, Kentucky, Tornado
    AMC Employee Volunteers As Team Rubicon Sawyer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC employee gives back through aid to Kentucky tornado victims

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rain
    Kentucky
    Heavy Equipment
    Army Materiel Command
    Mayfield
    Sawyer
    Team Rubicon
    Steve Alby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT