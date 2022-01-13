Kings Bay, Ga. (Jan 13, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Justin Benoit receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for professional achievement as a security watch commander from Capt. Chris Bohner, commanding officer of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 12:10
|Photo ID:
|7010497
|VIRIN:
|220113-N-KG461-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|525.38 KB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Submarine Kings Bay Holds Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
