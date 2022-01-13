Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine Kings Bay Holds Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Naval Submarine Kings Bay Holds Award Ceremony

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    Kings Bay, Ga. (Jan 13, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Justin Benoit receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for professional achievement as a security watch commander from Capt. Chris Bohner, commanding officer of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:10
    Photo ID: 7010497
    VIRIN: 220113-N-KG461-1008
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 525.38 KB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Submarine Kings Bay Holds Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Georgia
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
    Navy

