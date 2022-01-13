Kings Bay, Ga. (Jan 13, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Carlos Almendarez receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for professional achievement as a harbor patrol crewmember and military working dog kennel support specialist from Capt. Chris Bohner, commanding officer of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 12:10
|Photo ID:
|7010495
|VIRIN:
|220113-N-KG461-1007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|606.47 KB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Submarine Kings Bay Holds Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
