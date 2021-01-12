U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle (right), Commanding Officer Camp Lemonnier, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett (right), 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander and the Sous Prefect of Damerjog walk along an old train line at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 1, 2021. During the meeting, the leaders discussed mutual interests and shared ideas for future partnership opportunities. The Djibouti and U.S. partnership in East Africa is an example of both country’s dedication to a secure, stable, and prosperous region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Laura Beckley)

Date Taken: 12.01.2021
Location: CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ
This work, Djibouti regional leaders meet with U.S. military at Chabelley Village [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Laura Beckley