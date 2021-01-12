Djibouti regional leaders meet with U.S. military at Chabelley Village

U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Esse, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Christian Gehrels, U.S. Embassy Djibouti assistant defense attache' officer, meet with the Sous Prefect of Damerjog and regional elders at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 1, 2021. During the meeting, the leaders discussed mutual interests and shared ideas for future partnership opportunities. The Djibouti and U.S. partnership in East Africa is an example of both country’s dedication to a secure, stable, and prosperous region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Laura Beckley)

