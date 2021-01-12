Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Djibouti regional leaders meet with U.S. military at Chabelley Village [Image 2 of 6]

    Djibouti regional leaders meet with U.S. military at Chabelley Village

    CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJIBOUTI

    12.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Laura Beckley 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Esse, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Christian Gehrels, U.S. Embassy Djibouti assistant defense attache' officer, meet with the Sous Prefect of Damerjog and regional elders at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 1, 2021. During the meeting, the leaders discussed mutual interests and shared ideas for future partnership opportunities. The Djibouti and U.S. partnership in East Africa is an example of both country’s dedication to a secure, stable, and prosperous region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Laura Beckley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 08:53
    Photo ID: 7009629
    VIRIN: 211201-F-US651-1054
    Resolution: 7824x3628
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djibouti regional leaders meet with U.S. military at Chabelley Village [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

