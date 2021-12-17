526th IS delivers tailored ISR training scenarios to Combat Air Force Intelligence Professionals

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES 12.17.2021 Courtesy Photo 363rd ISR Wing

Tech. Sgt. Adam, 526th Intelligence Squadron SIGINT/PAI Scenario Development section chief, and Tech. Sgt. Kimberly, 526 IS EUCOM Scenario Development Section Chief, pose in front of the 526 IS logo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 17, 2021. The 526 IS creates realistic, customer-driven Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance training scenarios for Combat Air Force Intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)