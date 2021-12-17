Tech. Sgt. Adam, 526th Intelligence Squadron Signals Intelligence/PAI Scenario Development section chief, reviews intelligence and maps on his computer at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 17, 2021. The 526 IS creates realistic, customer-driven Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance training scenarios for Combat Air Force Intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 08:32
|Photo ID:
|7009552
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-LY743-1001
|Resolution:
|5152x3428
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 526th IS delivers tailored ISR training scenarios to Combat Air Force Intelligence Professionals [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
526th IS delivers tailored ISR training scenarios to Combat Air Force Intelligence Professionals
LEAVE A COMMENT