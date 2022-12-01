B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct an after action review at a hasty attack lane during a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

