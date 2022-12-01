Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes [Image 8 of 9]

    B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct an after action review at a hasty attack lane during a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 03:47
    Photo ID: 7009194
    VIRIN: 220112-A-BS310-0273
    Resolution: 5857x3910
    Size: 19.32 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    USAREURAF

