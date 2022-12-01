A U.S. Soldier, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, scans his sector of fire using a M249 light machine gun at a hasty attack lane during a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7009192
|VIRIN:
|220112-A-BS310-0095
|Resolution:
|5273x3520
|Size:
|12.94 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
