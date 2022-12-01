Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes

    B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, scans his sector of fire using a M249 light machine gun at a hasty attack lane during a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    USAREURAF

