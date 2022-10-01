Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Refuels at Akasaki Pier [Image 18 of 20]

    USS New Orleans Refuels at Akasaki Pier

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220110-N-XB010-1004 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2022) Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka, the executive officer aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18), left, and Lt. Matthew Meltzer, the ship’s navigator, check a radar in the pilot house as the ship heads toward Akasaki Pier in Sasebo, Japan. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 01:24
    Photo ID: 7009122
    VIRIN: 220111-N-XB010-1006
    Resolution: 4909x3319
    Size: 900 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Refuels at Akasaki Pier [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    us 7th fleet
    sea trials"
    ctf 76
    uss new orleans
    "lpd 18
    2021

