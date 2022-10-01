USS New Orleans Refuels at Akasaki Pier

220110-N-XB010-1004 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2022) Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka, the executive officer aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18), left, and Lt. Matthew Meltzer, the ship’s navigator, check a radar in the pilot house as the ship heads toward Akasaki Pier in Sasebo, Japan. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

