    USS New Orleans Refuels at Akasaki Pier [Image 2 of 20]

    USS New Orleans Refuels at Akasaki Pier

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220113-N-XB010-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 13, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Joseliz Medina, from Passiac, N.J., takes notes on each completed step of a sea and anchor evolution on USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) bridge. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 01:23
    Photo ID: 7009104
    VIRIN: 220113-N-XB010-1001
    Resolution: 5150x3438
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Refuels at Akasaki Pier [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

