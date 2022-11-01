220111-N-CM110-1225 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 launches from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7008921 VIRIN: 220111-N-CM110-1225 Resolution: 5019x3346 Size: 1.22 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220111-N-CM110-1225 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.