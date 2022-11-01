Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220111-N-CM110-1225 [Image 7 of 7]

    220111-N-CM110-1225

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220111-N-CM110-1225 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 launches from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 19:26
    Photo ID: 7008921
    VIRIN: 220111-N-CM110-1225
    Resolution: 5019x3346
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220111-N-CM110-1225 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    F-35B
    Tripoli

