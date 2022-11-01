Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220111-N-CM110-1105 [Image 5 of 7]

    220111-N-CM110-1105

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220111-N-CM110-1105 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 19:26
    Photo ID: 7008919
    VIRIN: 220111-N-CM110-1105
    Resolution: 4616x3077
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli

