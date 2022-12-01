U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy class of 1999 graduate and NASA astronaut Col. Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari holds a question and answer session with USAFA Cadets via a live link from aboard the International Space Station, Jan. 12, 2022. Cadets asked several questions about day-to-day life in space as well as how his time at USAFA prepared him for the challenges he faced to become an astronaut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

