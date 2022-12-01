Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Astronaut Aboard ISS Holds Q&amp;A with USAFA Cadets

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy class of 1999 graduate and NASA astronaut Col. Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari holds a question and answer session with USAFA Cadets via a live link from aboard the International Space Station, Jan. 12, 2022. Cadets asked several questions about day-to-day life in space as well as how his time at USAFA prepared him for the challenges he faced to become an astronaut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:31
    Photo ID: 7008555
    VIRIN: 220112-F-NU281-1008
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA Astronaut Aboard ISS Holds Q&A with USAFA Cadets [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA

