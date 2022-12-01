Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson answers questions during an interview at the 2021 Reagan National Defense Forum Dec. 4, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 14:39
|Photo ID:
|7008549
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-XX000-0004
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|125.97 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCSO's interview during 2021 Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT