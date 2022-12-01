Space Force, Georgia Tech partner on STEM education, innovation

Lt. General Nina M. Armagno, U.S. Space Force director of staff, Georgia Tech Provost Steven W. McLaughlin and Georgia Tech Executive Vice President for Research Chaouki T. Abdallah participate in the signing ceremony making Georgia Tech the latest entrant into the Space Force’s University Partnership Program, Nov. 11, 2021, at Georgia Tech University in Atlanta, Georgia. (Courtesy Photo)

