Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson veterinarian staff, military police and fellow first responders pay their final respects to Military Working Dog Aura Jan. 7, 2022, as she makes her final patrol of the installation and home. MWD Aura was an explosives detection dog with several combat deployments under her collar and in the eye of the public while at home station as she was most disciplined to participate in public demonstrations in the local community. Aura was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma cancer that diminished her quality of life. The hard decision of euthanizing her was made the day after Christmas. Due to personnel shortages due to COVID-19 infection rates, Aura's remains were closely guarded until she could be transported for cremation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:30
    Photo ID: 7008497
    VIRIN: 220107-A-SO154-697
    Resolution: 3981x2637
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own [Image 4 of 4], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own
    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own
    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own
    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first responders
    funeral
    Military Police
    Fort Jackson Military Working Dog Detachment
    Military Working Dog Aura
    Cpl. Nathaniel Hudson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT