Fort Jackson veterinarian staff, military police and fellow first responders pay their final respects to Military Working Dog Aura Jan. 7, 2022, as she makes her final patrol of the installation and home. MWD Aura was an explosives detection dog with several combat deployments under her collar and in the eye of the public while at home station as she was most disciplined to participate in public demonstrations in the local community. Aura was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma cancer that diminished her quality of life. The hard decision of euthanizing her was made the day after Christmas. Due to personnel shortages due to COVID-19 infection rates, Aura's remains were closely guarded until she could be transported for cremation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:30 Photo ID: 7008497 VIRIN: 220107-A-SO154-697 Resolution: 3981x2637 Size: 2.15 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own [Image 4 of 4], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.