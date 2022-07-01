Fort Jackson first responders honor's one of their own as Military Working Dog Aura is loaded into a hearse Jan. 7, 20211, to begin her final patrol of the installation and her home. MWD Aura suffered a rare cancer that diminished her quality of life. She was humanely euthanized and transported for cremation. Her remains will be returned to the installation and given to her last handler for safe keeping.
Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own
