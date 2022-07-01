Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson first responders honor's one of their own as Military Working Dog Aura is loaded into a hearse Jan. 7, 20211, to begin her final patrol of the installation and her home. MWD Aura suffered a rare cancer that diminished her quality of life. She was humanely euthanized and transported for cremation. Her remains will be returned to the installation and given to her last handler for safe keeping.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:30
    Photo ID: 7008496
    VIRIN: 220107-A-SO154-403
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    This work, Team Jackson, first responders honor one of their own [Image 4 of 4], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    first responders
    funeral
    Military Police
    Fort Jackson Military Working Dog Detachment
    Military Working Dog Aura
    Cpl. Nathaniel Hudson

