Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family Care Plan Roadshow [Image 2 of 2]

    Family Care Plan Roadshow

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Millican, 307th Bomb Wing paralegal, discusses power of attorney with Tech. Sgt. Edward Atkins, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation supervisor, during the Family Care Plan Roadshow at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 9, 2022. Setting up power of attorney is one possible policy in a member’s Family Care Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:43
    Photo ID: 7008046
    VIRIN: 220109-F-ML790-0024
    Resolution: 4067x2706
    Size: 722.5 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Care Plan Roadshow [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Family Care Plan Roadshow
    Family Care Plan Roadshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    307 Bomb Wing
    RESERVE READY
    307th FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT