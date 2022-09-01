Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Care Plan Roadshow [Image 1 of 2]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bonnitha Woolfolk, 307th Bomb Wing Force Support Squadron customer support noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks with Staff Sgt. Tyler Clark and Tech. Sgt. Edward Atkins, both assigned to the 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during the Family Care Plan Roadshow at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 9, 2022. Family Care Plans establish policies, assign responsibilities, and prescribe procedures for the care of dependent family members of Service members while they are deployed and on temporary duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:42
    Photo ID: 7008045
    VIRIN: 220109-F-ML790-0002
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Care Plan Roadshow [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307 Bomb Wing
    RESERVE READY
    307th FSS

