U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bonnitha Woolfolk, 307th Bomb Wing Force Support Squadron customer support noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks with Staff Sgt. Tyler Clark and Tech. Sgt. Edward Atkins, both assigned to the 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during the Family Care Plan Roadshow at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 9, 2022. Family Care Plans establish policies, assign responsibilities, and prescribe procedures for the care of dependent family members of Service members while they are deployed and on temporary duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

