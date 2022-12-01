A1C Gabriel Barba Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Barba, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment apprentice from Soledad, California was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of January 17 - 21, 2022, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

