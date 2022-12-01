Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Gabriel Barba Airman of the Week [Image 1 of 6]

    A1C Gabriel Barba Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Barba, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment apprentice from Soledad, California was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of January 17 - 21, 2022, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Gabriel Barba Airman of the Week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

