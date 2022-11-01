Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Uses Tablet Technology to Conduct Home Flush

    Navy Uses Tablet Technology to Conduct Home Flush

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Jan. 11, 2022) Service members supporting the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) compile home water system flushing information. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Uses Tablet Technology to Conduct Home Flush [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

