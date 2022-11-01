HONOLULU (Jan. 11, 2022) Builder 3rd Class David Woods, Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, reviews the home-flushing checklist on a tablet. During the flushing process, teams of trained personnel are using tablets to document completion of the procedures in each home or building and provide real-time tracking of progress. These devices are loaded with the step-by-step checklist and procedural videos to ensure accuracy and consistency in every home. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 20:46 Photo ID: 7007660 VIRIN: 220111-F-JB127-0034 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.14 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Uses Tablet Technology to Conduct Home Flush [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.