The Job Corps-Chicago Region distributed pamphlets to the Afghan guests with information about the free training provided by Job Corps at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin January 11, 2022. There are over 100 Job Corps training centers across the United States. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yon Trimble, 302nd MEB)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 17:35 Photo ID: 7007603 VIRIN: 220111-A-NA349-0023 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Job Corps Arrives to Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Yon Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.