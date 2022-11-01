Afghan guests ask questions during a presentation given by the Job Corps-Chicago Region at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin January 11, 2022. Job Corps provides training in high-growth industry sectors and offers more than 100 career training programs. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yon Trimble, 302nd MEB)

This work, Job Corps Arrives to Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Yon Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.