    Job Corps Arrives to Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2]

    Job Corps Arrives to Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Yon Trimble 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Afghan guests ask questions during a presentation given by the Job Corps-Chicago Region at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin January 11, 2022. Job Corps provides training in high-growth industry sectors and offers more than 100 career training programs. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yon Trimble, 302nd MEB)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Job Corps Arrives to Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Yon Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    302 MEB
    Operation Allies Welcome

