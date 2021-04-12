Huntsville, Ala. – the first of four Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina UH-1H Huey IIs begins load-up onto Antonov An-124.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 17:17
|Photo ID:
|7007586
|VIRIN:
|211204-A-H2201-001-DH
|Resolution:
|966x457
|Size:
|202.45 KB
|Location:
|SARAJEVO, BA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Loading the First Huey [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MASPO Delivers Capability Around the World
LEAVE A COMMENT