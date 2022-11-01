MASPO Delivers Capability Around the World

Courtesy Photo | Sarajevo - A recently delivered Huey II sits on the tarmac.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sarajevo - A recently delivered Huey II sits on the tarmac. see less | View Image Page

Redstone Arsenal, Ala. - In December, a team from the Multi-National Special Project Office (MASPO) delivered of four UH-1H Huey II aircraft and support equipment to the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH).



The MASPO team coordinated contract actions, arranged transportation and assisted with loading the helicopters onto an Antonov, An-124, Ruslan cargo aircraft at the Huntsville International Airport. After loading the helicopters on December 4, the An-124 departed for the Sarajevo International Airport.



After final testing and acceptance of the new aircraft, the helicopters were formally transferred to the AFBiH in a ceremony on December 10.

According to a European Command (EUCOM) press release, the transfer is a direct result of U.S. EUCOM’s partnership with the State Department and the AFBiH through the European Recapitalization Incentive Program (ERIP), Through ERIP, the Department assists European partners and Allies transition away from Soviet-legacy and/or Russian-manufactured equipment to reduce Russian influence over partner and Allied defense procurement. The press release added that they have been working on this project since 2018.



MASPO Deputy Product Director for the Scout-Attack Product Office, Cory Hardin, deployed to Bosnia to ensure a smooth transfer of the aircraft to the AFBiH. “The delivery of four Bell Huey II aircraft to the Armed Forces of Bosnia-Herzegovina was a major win for the PEO Aviation-MASPO team as well as our industry partner, Bell Textron Inc.” said Hardin. “Leveraging an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract expedited the FMS process and facilitated delivery of a much needed advanced aviation capability to our ally, Bosnia-Herzegovina” he added. “These helicopters provide the AFBiH with improved search and rescue, firefighting, and civil support capabilities and further enhances the relationship between the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina.”



With this delivery, MASPO increased its global footprint as the Department of Defense and U.S. Army’s office responsible for providing affordable, Non-Program of Record (NPOR) rotary-wing aircraft to our partners and allies around the world.



MASPO, one of ten Project Management Offices within the Program Executive Office, Aviation, develops, delivers and supports non-program of record rotary-wing aircraft for U.S. allies, partners and other U.S. government agencies. By providing cost effective and affordable aviation options, MASPO empowers partner nations with aviation capabilities and builds relationships around the world. These efforts nest within the Army’s Program Executive Office, Aviation objective of delivering Army Aviation capability to our world-wide allies to increase interoperability and build partner capacity to respond to shared challenges.