NMRTC San Diego's Junior Officer of the Year FY21

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 11, 2022) Lt. Molly Clark, a Sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Directorate for Nursing Services (center right) receives an award from Capt. Kim Davis, NMRTC San Diego’s commanding officer (center left), for Junior Officer of the Year FY21 Jan. 11. This award is a testament to Clark’s specialty expertise, professional acumen, impressive leadership and inspirational contributions to the mission. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

