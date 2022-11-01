Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego's Junior Officer of the Year FY21 [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Raphael McCorey 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    220111-N-XB470-1013
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 11, 2022) Capt. Kimberly Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command’s (NMRTC) commanding officer (center left), awards Lt. Molly Clark, a Sailor assigned to NMRTC’s Directorate for Nursing services (center right), Junior Officer of the Year FY21 Jan. 11. This award is a testament to Clark’s specialty expertise, professional acumen, impressive leadership and inspirational contributions to the mission. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

    This work, NMRTC San Diego's Junior Officer of the Year FY21 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

