Physical Medicine Technician assists patient

Senior Airman Mariah Griffin, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical medicine technician, works on passive range of motion with postoperative hip labrum at Seymour Johnson, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2021. Stretching helps increase blood flow in the muscles that have atrophied due to surgery or injury. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7007533
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-F3335-1017
|Resolution:
|5098x3641
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
