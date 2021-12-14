Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Medicine Technician assists patient [Image 3 of 3]

    Physical Medicine Technician assists patient

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Mariah Griffin, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical medicine technician, works on passive range of motion with postoperative hip labrum at Seymour Johnson, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2021. Stretching helps increase blood flow in the muscles that have atrophied due to surgery or injury. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 15:31
    Photo ID: 7007533
    VIRIN: 211214-F-F3335-1017
    Resolution: 5098x3641
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Medicine Technician assists patient [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Patient

    Technician

    Physical Therapy

    Stretch

    TAGS

    Strength
    Patient
    Technician
    Physical Therapy
    Stretch

