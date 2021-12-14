Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Physical Medicine Technician assists patient [Image 2 of 3]

    Physical Medicine Technician assists patient

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Mariah Griffin, left, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical medicine technician, conducts a strengthening exercise with Staff Sgt. Andrea Villa, 4th Mission Support Group executive assistant, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2021. The level of resistance a patient exercises with is increased over time. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 15:31
    Photo ID: 7007532
    VIRIN: 211214-F-F3335-1009
    Resolution: 5118x3656
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Medicine Technician assists patient [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Physical Medicine Technician assists patient
    Physical Medicine Technician assists patient
    Physical Medicine Technician assists patient

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    North Carolina

    Dec. 13

    4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Mariah Griffin

    physical medicine technician conducts a strengthening exercise on the rotator cuff at Seymour Johnso

    physical medicine technician conducts a strengthening exercise on the rotator cuff at Seymour Johnso

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Dec. 13
    4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Mariah Griffin
    physical medicine technician conducts a strengthening exercise on the rotator cuff at Seymour Johnso
    2021. The level of resistance a patient exercises with is increased over time. (U.S. Air Force court

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT