Senior Airman Mariah Griffin, left, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical medicine technician, conducts a strengthening exercise with Staff Sgt. Andrea Villa, 4th Mission Support Group executive assistant, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2021. The level of resistance a patient exercises with is increased over time. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7007532
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-F3335-1009
|Resolution:
|5118x3656
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical Medicine Technician assists patient [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
