    USACE continues debris removal in Graves County [Image 2 of 3]

    USACE continues debris removal in Graves County

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    George Minges, Louisville District Emergency Management Chief, provides an update to national media on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal mission in the City of Mayfield, Jan. 11, 2022. The Louisville District is working under the direction of FEMA at the request of the state and local government to perform debris removal in Graves County. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Katie Newton)

    USACE
    kentucky
    tornado
    emergency
    EOC
    debris removal

