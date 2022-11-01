George Minges, Louisville District Emergency Management Chief, provides an update to national media on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal mission in the City of Mayfield, Jan. 11, 2022. The Louisville District is working under the direction of FEMA at the request of the state and local government to perform debris removal in Graves County. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Katie Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 13:39 Photo ID: 7007390 VIRIN: 220111-A-HR174-099 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.33 MB Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE continues debris removal in Graves County [Image 3 of 3], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.