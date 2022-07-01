Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Manchester

220107-N-OA516-1138

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 7, 2022) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, presents a challenge coin to Engineman 1st Class David Kirchens, a Sailor assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), right, during a scheduled visit to the ship. During the visit, Kitchener evaluated Manchester’s current state of readiness and met with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

