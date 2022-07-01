Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Manchester [Image 2 of 2]

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Manchester

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220107-N-OA516-1138
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 7, 2022) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, presents a challenge coin to Engineman 1st Class David Kirchens, a Sailor assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), right, during a scheduled visit to the ship. During the visit, Kitchener evaluated Manchester’s current state of readiness and met with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022
    Photo ID: 7007359
    VIRIN: 220107-N-OA516-1138
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
