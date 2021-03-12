Date Taken: 12.03.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 12:55 Photo ID: 7007347 VIRIN: 211203-N-AT926-477 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 509.37 KB Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos Speaks the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Kartik Parmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.