    Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos Speaks the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece [Image 3 of 3]

    Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos Speaks the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Kartik Parmar 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    The Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos speaks during a distinguished visitor event at the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece on December 3, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 12:55
    Photo ID: 7007347
    VIRIN: 211203-N-AT926-477
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 509.37 KB
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos Speaks the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Kartik Parmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greece
    Nikos Panagiotopoulos
    Port of Alexandroupolis

