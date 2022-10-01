Social media graphic featuring service members in the field and a quote by MHS Video Connect Solution Owner, Air Force Lt. Col. John DaLomba: “We must always strive for balance between convenience and security".
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 12:12
|Photo ID:
|7007343
|VIRIN:
|220110-O-TV238-904
|Resolution:
|1200x628
|Size:
|157.05 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS VC Provider Quote 3 [Image 13 of 13], by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT