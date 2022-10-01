Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS VC Provider Quote 2 [Image 9 of 13]

    MHS VC Provider Quote 2

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Spire Communications 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    Social media graphic featuring a service member using technology and a quote by MHS Video Connect Solution Owner, Air Force Lt. Col. John DaLomba: “Technology should always be an enabler to help improve clinical care".

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 12:12
    Photo ID: 7007342
    VIRIN: 220110-O-TV238-839
    Resolution: 1200x628
    Size: 128.08 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
